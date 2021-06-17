Annual Juneteenth celebrations in Lansing kick-off tonight at 7

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Today is the first day of the 3-day long Juneteenth Celebrations in Lansing. It will be the city’s 28th-anniversary celebrating Juneteenth, and Michigan’s 17th annual day of recognition.

Juneteenth is a holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States, areas around the country celebrate this day in a similar way to the fourth of July.



Celebrations will begin tonight with a virtual kick-off ceremony, starting at 7 pm. scholarship awards will be given, along with details of the overall holiday and what it means to the Lansing area.



Tomorrow there will be another virtual event at 1 and 7 pm, both will have public service announcements and tributes to people.

Saturday, Juneteenth, there will begin with a caravan parade throughout the city, ending with an all-day festival at the Schmidt Center on Wise Road in Lansing.

The events will have guest appearances from local and state government officials, along with free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.



