Annual MSU versus Penn State blood drive kicks off

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State and Penn State University are teaming up with the American Red Cross for their annual blood drive challenge.

The drive is a three-week challenge where all spartans are encouraged to donate blood to help save lives. The challenge runs from November 1st until November 19th around MSU’s campus.

“Everyone who bleeds green and white is urged to make an appointment to donate blood at one of the more than 20 blood drives included in the challenge,” said Tony Gerheiser, Red Cross account manager. “This is a chance to not only show Spartan pride but to help save lives. Each donation can help save up to three lives.”

The big winners will be the thousands of patients who need blood donations to save their lives.

To make an appointment to donate blood during the MSU-PSU Blood Challenge, download the Red Cross app or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: MSU, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).