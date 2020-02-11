Annual Sparrow ‘Breastival’ celebrates survivorship, breast health

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Sparrow Hospital’s Herber-Herman Cancer Center welcomed breast cancer survivors, friends, and family for their annual ‘Brestival’ event Monday night.

People got the opportunity to learn from numerous experts regarding breast health and connect with fellow survivors.

“You’re a survivor the minute you get diagnosed, so I have people here that are just diagnosed to maybe 20, 30-year survivors,” Sparrow’s Breast Nurse Navigator Sharon Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove said when it comes to breast cancer, the key is early detection. “That’s getting your screening, coming in…know your breath health, know what your risk factors are and get your mammograms every year.”

Health officials recommend monthly self-breast exams and annual mammograms starting at age 40, or sooner if you’re high risk.

A list of resources for cancer patients and survivors at Sparrow Hospital can be found here.