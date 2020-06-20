Another ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death is released from jail

Minneapolis – J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released from Hennepin County Jail Friday night after posting bond, according to jail records, CBS Minnesota reports.

The jail’s roster notes that Kueng was released on Friday at 7:27 p.m. His bail had been set at $750,000.

Kueng was one of the officers – alongside Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane – who responded to a call about an alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes during Floyd's subsequent arrest, leading to his death.

All four officers were fired. Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the fatal restraint of Floyd.

Two of them have now posted bail. Thomas Lane, 37, was released on June 10.

All four are expected to make their next court appearance on June 29.

From left to right: Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane in arrest photos provided by the Hennepin County Jail, June 3, 2020.HENNEPIN COUNTY JAIL

