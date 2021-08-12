Another Lansing man receives 98 months in prison for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Mohamud Muse of Lansing has been sentenced to 98 months in prison for conspiring to provide aid to ISIS.

Muse, 25, will serve his term in federal prison and then spend 10 years under supervised release.

Related Content Lansing man sentenced for conspiring to provide materials to ISIS

Muse was arrested in the same incident that lead to the arrest of his brother, Muse Muse and relative Mohamed Haji.

Muse Muse, Mohamud Muse and Haji were arrested on January 21, 2019 after the trio attempted to board a flight to Mogadishu, Somalia, where they planned to join ISIS.

In recorded videos, all three defendants pledge allegiance to ISIS.

Mohamud Muse was sentenced to more time in prison than Muse Muse as the court found him “more culpable” because Mohamud was the first of the three to embrace ISIS and was partially responsible for radicalizing his brother.

The group first began conspiring in January 2017, where they all expressed interest in joining ISIS and adopting aliases to fight under.