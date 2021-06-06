Anti-Israeli messages written on ‘The Rock’ near University of Michigan

(WLNS) — Anti-Israeli graffiti was found painted on ‘The Rock’ near the University of Michigan Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say the graffiti was soon painted over, but that hate speech including “boycott Israel” and F*** Israel were found. The University of Michigan released a statement through its twitter account Saturday afternoon, saying in part, “UofM denounces all vulgar and hateful messages.”

The school also thanked the members of the community for painting over the message and encouraged everybody to speak up against hate.