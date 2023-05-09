LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers spoke at the State House Tuesday about Michigan’s problem with PFAS, toxic and cancer-causing chemicals.

PFAS can contaminate soil and water near old industrial sites and airfields.

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network unveiled its policy agenda laying out actions the legislature and the Whitmer administration can take to protect Michiganders from those chemicals.

“Lawmaking on this will be comprehensive and it will involve multiple committees in the state legislature. We have addressed PFAS in the state before and we created a multidisciplinary team in our administration. So people from DNR and EGLE in the Department of Health and Human Services and other departments are all working together to deliver solutions,” said State Rep. Rachel Hood.

State and federal officials have been working to address PFAS contamination for years.

Michigan and the EPA have taken turns passing ever-tightening regulations for toxic chemicals.