LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called ‘false’ and ‘defamatory,’ but those behind it are standing their ground.

“If Proposal 3 passes, minors as young as 10 or 11 will be able to receive this prescription without the consent of their parents,” an ad against Proposal 3 said.

“They’re lying and making outlandish claims to trick you into outlawing abortion. Parental consent will remain under proposal 3,” an ad in favor of Proposal 3 said.

A new ad by the Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children claims that the drug Triptorelin blocks a child from going through puberty and could be given to children if Proposal 3 is passed.

While unable to point it out in the proposal language, members of this group say it’s there.

“This is hidden in the text of this amendment and it would be a permanent change to the Michigan constitution,” Christen Pollo, a spokesperson for Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children said.

She said the group created this ad to warn parents that the passing of Proposal 3 would allow their children to receive gender change therapy without parental consent.

“Just this week I debated the executive director of Planned Parenthood of Michigan and directly asked her about parental consent laws. She kind of dodged the question and said there’s nothing that prevents a child from telling their parents, but that’s not what we’re saying. This repeals Michigan’s parental consent requirement. That’s different,” Pollo said.

“There is absolutely nothing in the text of the reproductive freedom for all ballot initiative that mentions or supersedes parental consent. You can read it all day and that is not mentioned,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said.

The Washtenaw County prosecutor is among leaders including the Genesee, Wayne, and Oakland county prosecutors who say these claims are outrageous.

“The misinformation about what the proposal would actually do I think is an attempt to distract from that very real and urgent conversation about the need to restore the rights that we’ve had in this state and in this country for the past 50 years,” Savit said.

While people from both sides don’t agree when it comes to Proposal 3, they say they do agree on wanting voters to read the entire proposal before making a final decision.

