Anti-refugee, Proud Boy stickers found on U of M campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — According to our media partner mLIVE, multiple Proud Boy stickers were found on campus by a student.

The stickers marked with “Proud Boys” and “Afghan refugee hunting permits” were reported to the police on Sept. 12, according to University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

Additionally, the stickers had a “permit number of 09*11*01 with a “no bag limit” and “no expiration” to hunt and kill Afghan refugees nationwide.

Fitzgerald adds that the stickers were found on multiple properties around West Hall, and student who saw them took the stickers down.

“Bigotry has no place on this campus,” stated Fitzgerald.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys are a far-right organization that uses nationalist memes and is affiliated with extremists.

The stickers were discovered on Sept. 12, a day after the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, leading to the U.S. invasion and 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.

The U.S. quickly withdrew from the country in August, leaving thousands of refugees in uncertain circumstances.

Various private organizations in Michigan are actively taking in refugees, including the Jewish Family Services in Ann Arbor.

Grand Rapids is expected to take about 500 refugees by the end of the month.

The Proud Boys marched in Kalamazoo in September 2020, which resulted in violence between the group and protestors.

The origin of the stickers is unknown, as well as who put them around campus. Officials say that the situation is still under investigation.