GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – An unwelcome visitor was seen on Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids, flinging hate-filled flyers out the window of a beige Dodge Caravan.

All of it was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

There were a couple of versions of the flyers, one blamed Jewish people for the war in Ukraine the other for the attacks on 9/11.

“The second I saw that it made me goosebumps all over and just this really disgusting feeling,” said resident Katie Harrington. “I didn’t want any part of it in my home. I want nothing to do with that. any of that sentiment any of these conspiracy theories.”

Harrington was so disturbed that she had her husband burn the flyer.

Antisemitic flyers left by an apparent far-right hate group in Grand Rapids.

“It’s disgusting, and it made me feel so uncomfortable to have that in my home. Around my children,” said Harrington.

The anti-Semitic flyers blame the Jewish community for everything, starting COVID-19, owning banks and starting every major illness that the world has seen.

Carolyn Normandin of the Anti-Defamation League said the group is a loose network led by five or six people that started in Arizona and eventually spread to other states.

The group showed up in Michigan in the Spring of 2022.

The flyer pushes people to visit the group’s website, which has thousands of online followers.

The group operates a video platform that streams anti-Semitic content.