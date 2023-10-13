In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the latest Israel-Palestinian war. Some imams issued fiery calls of support for the Palestinians. Others bemoaned the loss of civilian lives on both sides and appealed for peace.

IMAMS IN EUROPE PLEAD FOR END TO VIOLENCE

Prominent imams in France and Greece, in their Friday sermons, decried the violence that has wracked Israel and the Gaza Strip, and appealed for peace.

The imam of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Abdennour Tahraoui, bemoaned the “tragic news” emerging from a war “that has generated thousands of dead and wounded on both sides, especially women, children and the elderly.”

“Civilians have been deliberately targeted,” he said. “It’s our duty to condemn these acts and to give witness to our solidarity toward all innocent victims of this tragedy.”

He also appealed for calm in France, which has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.

“It’s imperative to avoid provocations, or even clashes toward communities of different religions and beliefs, so that we can live in peace and harmony in France,” Tahraoui said

Sidi Mohammad Zakim, the imam of Athens’ mosque, made similar appeals in his sermon.

“We don’t want violence, we don’t want war. We want peace and I wish to Allah for peace in the whole world,” Sidi Mohammad Zaki told the AP after Friday prayers. “We want a good environment to not have war, to not have clashes between us over beliefs. Let each person believe what they want.”

“This bloodshed has to end, because, what fault is it of a little child, either on one side or on the other?” Zaki added. “What fault is it of a woman? Of an elderly person? Why are they playing with these souls.”

By Leftaris Pitarakis in Athens

IN SERMON, SPEAKER URGES EGYPTIANS TO RALLY BEHIND THEIR HOMELAND

In a sermon broadcast on Egyptian television, the speaker, Ayman Abou Omar, stressed the importance of being aware of the value of the homeland and maintaining security, especially during what he described as such a critical time.

“The dangers are great, the challenges grave,” he said, urging Egyptians to unite behind their state, leadership and army.

“Without security, there is no state,” he said.

He prayed for Egyptians, their army and president, and asked God to help the Palestinians and aid them in preserving their land.

Egypt, which made peace with Israel decades ago and has long served as a regional mediator, is staunchly opposed to resettling Palestinians on its territory, both because of the costs involved and because it would undermine their quest for an independent state.

Egypt has taken “unprecedented measures” to reinforce its border with Gaza and prevent any breaches, a senior Egyptian security official has said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

— Mariam Fam of AP’s Global Religion Team

CLERICS IN PAKISTAN GIVE EMOTIONAL SERMONS IN SUPPORT OF THE PALESTINIANS

In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, a cleric at the pro-Taliban Red Mosque pleaded with God to send special help to the Palestinians.

“Oh Allah destroy Israel! Break it apart into pieces,” urged Abdul Aziz in an emotional sermon in a packed mosque, where around 900 worshippers congregated for Friday prayers.

The mosque has links to the Pakistani Taliban and is known for backing calls to help the Afghan Taliban across the border. In July 2007, government forces laid siege to the mosque in a deadly military crackdown that killed at least 100 people.

In his special prayers and sermon, the cleric asked God to help all those who wanted to join the jihad, or holy war, in the Palestinian territories.

“Oh Allah make it easy for them to reach there, and bless us with the death of a martyr,” he declared, his voice reverberating through loudspeakers.

Similar sermons were held at mosques throughout the country, including the major urban centers of Karachi and Lahore. Radical Islamist parties held anti-Israel rallies after Friday prayers.

Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the issue of Palestinian statehood.

— Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, Pakistan

IN INDONESIA, PRAYERS FOR GOD’S PROTECTION AND FOR THE ABSENT

Islamic leaders in Indonesia appealed to all mosques in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation to pray for peace and safety for the Palestinian people.

The chairperson of the Indonesian Mosque Council had urged all mosques to perform the Qunut Nazilahto prayer, one made for protection, to ask for God’s help so that “the conflict in the Gaza Strip would end quickly.”

The appeal from the nation’s former Vice President Jusuf Kalla is in line with most Indonesian Muslims, who stand with Palestinians. The prayer was held along with the Salat Al-Ghaib, or prayer for the absent.

In a sermon at Abu Bakar Al Shidiq, one of the most conservative mosques in Jakarta, a cleric called for mobilizing “our power and efforts to help the Muslims in Palestine.”

“Prayer is a weapon for devout Muslims,” he added, “For those of us who have not been given the opportunity by God to take up arms to defend the honor and religion of our Muslims brothers, then we can take up our weapons by raising our hands asking God for His blessings.”

— Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan, Jakarta, Indonesia

BOTH ISRAELI AND PALESTINIAN LIVES NEED PROTECTING SAYS CALIFORNIA IMAM

Hussam Ayloush said his sermon at the Islamic Center of Yorba Linda in California would remind everyone “that we should not despair.” “But we must stand up for justice, and not be afraid to educate the public, challenge misperception and the dehumanization of Palestinians,” said Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations’ Los Angeles chapter. He was tapped to be the guest imam for Friday afternoon prayers. What has grieved the community are images and words from elected officials and some corners of the media landscape that ignore “the fact that both Israeli and Palestinian lives matter, and must be protected.” Ayloush said the advocacy group has been taking calls over the last six days reporting hate incidents targeting Muslims in Southern California, particularly on school and college campuses and workplaces.

— Deepa Bharath in Southern Califorinia.

