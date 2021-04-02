US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby, officers struck by vehicle

The Capitol is seen under muted and rainy skies in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATE: 4/02/2021 @ 1:32 PM (WLNS)— U.S. Capitol Police say they’re responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.

Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A law enforcement official says officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

4/2/2021 1:24:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

Here is the threat alert U.S. Capitol Police blasted out to staff: pic.twitter.com/zowyVXteiA — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 2, 2021

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.