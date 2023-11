LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Tuesday morning around 8 at the corner of Capitol and Madison near Saginaw.

When firefighters arrived they could see flames and smoke coming from the building.

At this time it’s not known if there is anyone who has been injured in this fire or exactly how many people have been displaced.

The Lansing Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Tuesday morning around 8 at the corner of Capitol and Madison near Saginaw. (WLNS)

The Lansing Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Tuesday morning around 8 at the corner of Capitol and Madison near Saginaw. (WLNS)

The Lansing Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Tuesday morning around 8 at the corner of Capitol and Madison near Saginaw. (WLNS)

This is a developing story and this article will be updated throughout the day with confirmed information.