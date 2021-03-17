‘Apes saving apes’: Why Gamestop traders spent $338,000 adopting gorillas

The subreddit r/WallStreetBets has banded together once again, this time in the service of adopting endangered gorillas.

(NEXSTAR) – The subreddit r/WallStreetBets made headlines last month after the group joined forces to pump up Gamestop and other “meme” stocks.

Now, the subreddit is banding together once again, this time in the service of adopting endangered gorillas.

It’s all part of a well-meaning inside joke: On the subreddit, the group members sometimes refer to one another as “apes.”

“Apes saving apes,” reads one comment on a photo of an adopted gorilla.

The jig started Saturday, according to CNN, when a Redditor adopted a baby gorilla named Urungano on behalf of Gamestop from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Since then, the fund says Redditors have donated more than $338,000, all in the service of saving gorillas.

🚨🚨$338k raised🚨🚨 we continue to be overwhelmed by the support that we have been receiving since Saturday and today’s article in @people was a great surprise as we work to spread our mission— saving gorillas and our planet 🌎 @Official_WSB https://t.co/CgNoItbyu8 pic.twitter.com/Al9iha2DVu — Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (@SavingGorillas) March 16, 2021

In a message shared to Reddit, the president and CEO of the fund, Tara Stoinski” thanked Redditors for “this incredible support.”

“I was just made aware that you have been adopting gorillas through our website,” Stoinski said. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for this incredible support.”

On Twitter, the organization said the funds will “go straight into our field programs, where 365 days a year we’re tracking, monitoring and studying wild gorillas and their habitat, and helping people who share their first home.”

Stoinski said the fund is “the world’s largest and longest-running organization” dedicated to saving and protecting gorillas.

It’s not the first time the r/WallStreetBets Redditors have used their “gains” for good. In February, one 20-year-old used his Gamestop windfall to buy Nintendo Switches and games for hospitalized children in Minneapolis, Minnesota.