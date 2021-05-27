Appeals Court upholds Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The existence of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been secured as the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Commission’s efforts.

The Commission was formed after a 2018 vote where 61% of Michiganders voted “yes” to create the commission in an effort to end gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is a process where electoral districts are drawn in a manner that benefits a particular political party or ideology.

The court said on Thursday:

We rejected similar—if not identical—arguments to those that Plaintiffs raise here when we affirmed the district court’s earlier denial of Plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction in Daunt v. Benson, 956 F.3d 396 (6th Cir. 2020) (“Daunt I”). Plaintiffs’ arguments are no more persuasive this time around.

“The Commission is hard at work, and the fair, impartial, and transparent, citizen-led redistricting process will continue the way voters intended it!” said Voters Not Politicians, an anti-gerrymandering group that spearheaded the vote.