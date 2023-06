The first iPhone prototype was created in 1983 and more closely resembles a modern office phone than a smartphone.

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – If you get an Apple trade-in kit unprompted, you should throw it away, DeWitt police said.

DeWitt police have confirmed with Apple that some residents are receiving trade-in kits being delivered to their homes by FedEx, despite never ordering them.

This is an error on Apple’s part, police said. They advise anyone who receives these kits to throw them away.

The kits will have an incorrect resident name on them, making them easy to identify.