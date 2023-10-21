LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The sun is (sometimes) out, the leaves are many colors, and Fenner Nature Center is inviting you to come spend the weekend outdoors, celebrating all things that are autumn and harvest in Michigan.

Fenner’s annual Apple Butter Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors will enjoy everything from pottery and weaving, live music from local folk and country musicians, pumpkin-carving, cider and donuts, and the traditional apple-butter stirring in the giant copper kettle.

“Cooking apple butter has always been a community event,” said Fenner Program Manager Sam Ansaldi. “One batch can take over 12 hours of constant stirring before it is finished. Today, that tradition of coming together around the kettle is at the heart of our festival, and we cannot wait to welcome our community for another year.”

There will also be bee and pollination info, along with honey and beeswax products for sale, and plenty of local food and refreshment vendors. You can also participate in stations for skilled activities like crosscut sawing and hide tanning.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for Fenner Conservancy. The event is free, with a requested $5 parking donation.

Fenner Nature Center is at 2020 E. Mt. Hope Avenue in Lansing.