CUPERTINO, Cal. (WLNS) – Apple is set to unveil its 5G enabled iPhone at its annual event today.

The wave of new iPhone purchases could be enough to compare with 2014, when Apple unveiled a larger screen and sold a record number of devices.

Reports have shown there will be four new versions of the phone up for sale ranging in prices from $699 to over a thousand dollars with storage options ranging from 64 to 256 gigabytes.