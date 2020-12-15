Application Deadline For Tuition-Free College Approaches

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Futures for Frontliners application deadline for free college tuition toward an associate degree, or industry-recognized certificate at a community college approaches on December 31, 2020.

The rules apply to individuals who have not completed their high school diploma as well.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer encourages all individuals eligible to take advantage of the free-tuition dollars.

“This initiative is not only a way to say, ‘thank you,’ it’s an opportunity to provide a pathway to better paying jobs.” Whitmer stated.

The state released new regional career data that outlines in-demand occupations by education and training requirements. The data looks at healthcare, information technology, and professional trade-skills around the state of Michigan.

Resources for career exploration are available at Skills to Work. Plus, frontline workers interested in more information about the other tools can visit michigan.gov/Frontliners.