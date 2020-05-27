Application now online for study committee on an Independent Police Oversight Commission

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to establish a Study Committee on an Independent Police Oversight Commission.

The mission of the Study Committee will be to review best practices based on national standards and to propose a framework for a Police Oversight Commission. The Committee will have six months to prepare and present a report to the City Council.

Because of this short timeline, those interested in serving on the Study Committee are asked to apply by Friday, June 26, 2020. The application is available here: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/FormCenter/City-Council-5/Study-Committee-on-an-Independent-Police-89.

The study committee will include two MSU students (including one from the East Lansing University Student Commission), two members of the East Lansing Human Relations Commission, one member affiliated with the ACLU, one member affiliated with another civil rights-oriented organization (i.e. the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, etc.), one member with expertise in law enforcement standards (who is not an active duty police officer) and four additional people with pertinent expertise.

The City Council is seeking individuals from affected communities, such as African Americans, Muslims and immigrants, to serve on the Study Committee. Council is also seeking people with professional experience in de-escalation, appropriate policing methods and police-community relations.