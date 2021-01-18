Applications for $55 million in business grants to open Tuesday

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Beginning on Tuesday the 18th small business owner from around the state of Michigan can begin applying for $55 million worth of grants to help with the ongoing challenges due to the pandemic.

Last month the state allocated the money to create the “Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program”.

Those who apply are eligible to receive up to $20,000 dollars if they’ve been fully closed, and $15,000 for businesses who’ve been partially closed.

Eligibility Requirements:

Had 1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a world-wide basis on November 17, 2020.

Is in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the Order.

Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.

Demonstrates an income loss as a result of the Order as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.

Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for funds under Section 401 of Public Act 257 of 2020: Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program.

Currently, the application window is scheduled to open at 9:00 am Tuesday morning, and close Friday the 22nd at noon.