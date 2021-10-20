Applications open for small business grants in Clinton County this morning

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The application process for small business owners in Clinton County to get a portion of $2 million in grant money begins Wednesday, October 20. and last until October 31.

The grants will come from the American Rescue Plan Act and be specifically for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees at a physical location in Clinton County and fewer than 250 employees worldwide, with 50% of those employees must be located in Michigan.

Each grant will range from $10,000 to $25,000 and businesses must show how they are still being negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some businesses that are eligible include traditional retailers, goods and services, restaurants, and taverns. Those who are eligible will see these funds before the end of the year and will receive them in one payment.

“In this region, it’s worth noting that the county lines kind of go in goofy places sometimes, so you may be a business in East Lansing, but you’re actually in Clinton county,” said L.E.A.P chief strategic officer, Victoria Meadows.

To apply and see the qualifications, you can click the following link: https://www.purelansing.com/clintongrants