Approximately 100 Bird scooters impounded for being illegally parked on Michigan State's campus
Approximately 100 Bird scooters have been impounded by the Michigan State University Police Department for being illegally parked on campus.
Birds are electric scooters available for people to ride and drop off anywhere. By downloading their app and paying just a dollar start up and $.20 per mile, some students are saying it's much easier than driving your car.
"I think it's really been a really easy way for students to get around campus, if you don't have a bike or if you're in a rush and don't want to worry about parking your car, cause traffic on campus gets really busy," says Michigan State Junior Ilene Gould.
It's not about how people are using the Birds, but where they are being left for others to pick up.
"They are left in areas that obstruct people from walking, people from riding their bikes and motor vehicles being operated and that's a violation," said Captain of the Michigan State University Police Department Douglas Monette.
A spokesperson for Bird says that they are going to investigate each case and take the necessary action but still plan to further business on campus.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Approximately 100 Bird scooters impounded for being illegally parked on Michigan State's campus
Approximately 100 Bird scooters have been impounded by the Michigan State University Police...Read More »
-
Group representing 15K doctors opposes recreational marijuana
The debate over recreational marijuana rages on, and now, a group representing thousands of...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michigan Legislature votes to ban marijuana-infused beer
Supporters say the bill is a pre-emptive move in case Michigan voters next month legalize...Read More »