Approximately 100 Bird scooters impounded for being illegally parked on Michigan State's campus

Approximately 100 Bird scooters have been impounded by the Michigan State University Police Department for being illegally parked on campus.

Birds are electric scooters available for people to ride and drop off anywhere. By downloading their app and paying just a dollar start up and $.20 per mile, some students are saying it's much easier than driving your car.

"I think it's really been a really easy way for students to get around campus, if you don't have a bike or if you're in a rush and don't want to worry about parking your car, cause traffic on campus gets really busy," says Michigan State Junior Ilene Gould.

It's not about how people are using the Birds, but where they are being left for others to pick up.

"They are left in areas that obstruct people from walking, people from riding their bikes and motor vehicles being operated and that's a violation," said Captain of the Michigan State University Police Department Douglas Monette.

A spokesperson for Bird says that they are going to investigate each case and take the necessary action but still plan to further business on campus.