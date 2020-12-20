Are people really shopping local for the holidays? Here’s what some business owners have to say

OLD TOWN, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s only five shopping days left for people to get what they need for Christmas, but are people really shopping local this year? Some store owners say yes.

“It’s not usually this busy, it’s been a pretty phenomenal Christmas season this year,” said Chad Jordan, the owner of Cravings Gourmet Popcorn.

6 News was only able to speak with Jordan after the shop was closed because there were so many customers during the day on Saturday. Jordan said the whole month of December has been busy.

“We’ve had our best sales day, every single day,” said Jordan.

He expects business to get busier, especially the day before Christmas. “I think it’s going to be pretty bonkers for the next few days, Christmas eve, we’re going to have extra staff here I think,” he added.

Across the street at Katalyst Gallery, there were also some last minute gift grabbers.

“People are like oh my gosh, Christmas just snuck up on me this year,” said Sarah Arredondo, the owner of Katalyst Gallery.

Arrendondo says it actually hasn’t been as busy as in previous years. Except, she’s noticed a high number of people trying to keep business in their town.

“I’ve had a lot of people in here saying that that’s why they’re here, they want to shop local this year and they want to make a difference for small businesses and so that has been very helpful,” said Arrendondo

Jordan says the push to shop local has benefited everyone, and hopes it will continue even after the pandemic.

“I think people are taking a lot of pride in shopping locally you know we’re really thankful for that and people have shown a lot of support for us and other local businesses around time,” said Jordan.