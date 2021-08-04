Are schools requiring masks? A list of mid-Michigan school mask policies

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – ‘Will my child have to wear a mask at school?’ That’s a question on the minds of many parents in mid-Michigan.

With all the conflicting guidance and mandates coming out, 6 News has compiled a list of local schools and their mask requirements.

K-12

Charlotte Public Schools will not be requiring masks.

Jackson Public Schools will not be requiring masks but they are optional.

Okemos Public schools will be requiring masks.

be requiring masks. Eaton Rapids Public Schools has released the following statement on masks: “At this time, we do not expect facemasks to be required; however, local and state health officials still recommend wearing masks indoors. With that said, should our area experience increased risk in the fall, facemasks will be required. We will continue to monitor cases and transmission.”

Ionia Public Schools will not be requiring masks.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Michigan State University, University of Michigan and Central Michigan University will all be requiring masks.

Don’t see your school here? They may not have released any official policies yet. This list will be updated as information is released.