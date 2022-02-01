Are snow days a thing of the past? Students will probably like the answer

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Schools have been bouncing back and forth between in-person and online for two years now.

So, now that the infrastructure is in place when there’s a snow day, what’s to say the schools won’t just have the students learn online at home?

Well for starters, the decision-makers — at least some places — appreciate the nostalgia.

“It’s one of those things, the first snow day is kind of magical for everybody,” said Jackson superintendent Jeff Beal.

It’s been a long road for everybody involved in public schools across the state. With COVID outbreaks, online school and general fatigue, there’s no denying a good old-fashioned snow day would help with morale.

“I know it will be a welcomed break for many people,” said East Lansing superintendent Dori Leyko. “Many of our kids and many of our staff, but I’ll only do that if the conditions support it.”

Was that confirmation that a snow day will, in fact, not be an online learning day?

“We, for now, are holding with traditional snow days in the way you and I know them and the way our kids and even our adults know them and really hope for them,” Leyko said.

“We do have that ability to go virtual but that’s not our go-to line on a snow day,” Beal added. “But candidly, our kids look forward to snow days, they want to get outside and play our teachers look forward to the same thing. “

Leyko says East Lansing hasn’t used any of its 6 allotted bad weather days.

And they don’t want to go online when they can help it.

“We also know that once kids are home, they don’t have the same opportunities to get online and learn,” she said. “If we have all our kids at home, some of the older kids are responsible for watching younger kids.”

So we had to ask, are superintendents rooting for a snow day?

“I’m going to say yes only in the context that I think I have 3,000 texts and emails from students and teachers going ‘is it going to be a snow day’ and I keep telling them don’t jinx it,” Beal joked. “So if I don’t say yes I promise you I got about 3,000 people that are coming after me.”

Ann Arbor Public Schools did announce Wednesday will be an “online learning” day, so there are some places where snow days appear to be in flux.