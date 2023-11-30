LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pizzelle is a bouncy and snuggly puppy who is looking to move on from her time at the animal shelter. She “has been very scared to be here at the shelter,” said Pizzelle’s friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Pizzelle is very timid when she’s just meeting you, but will warm up quickly and “just wants to be your Very Best Friend,” her ICACS friends said. She loves stuffed toys and snuggling in as close as possible with a friend.

Pizzelle is a bouncy and snuggly 1-year-old. (ICACS)

The folks at the shelter said Pizzelle would thrive the most in a home with older children, but almost definitely would love some energetic kids to run and play with her. “If you think a goofy, bouncy clown would fit into your family for the holidays, Pizzelle wants to meet you!” they said.

At just 1 year old, Pizzelle is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored Pizzelle’s adoption fee, so it’s free to take her home with you just in time for the holidays.

To find out more about Pizzelle, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.