MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Wyclef Jean the one-year-old Labrador. Wyclef is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Wyclef and his sister, Lauryn, came to the shelter after someone found them chasing bicycles on the River Trail. They were loved, but their owners couldn’t keep up with two young labs and wanted them to have a better life.

Lauryn has been adopted, but Wyclef is still looking for his forever home. He needs to learn some impulse control around bikes and small critters.

His owner said that he is good with sturdy kids (he does jump up to say hello) and other dogs, but he will chase cats.

You may inquire about Wyclef by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason, MI 48854.