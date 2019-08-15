Aretha Franklin’s cancer doctors recall her grace, grit

FILE – This Aug. 26, 2017 file photo shows Aretha Franklin in concert in Philadelphia. Franklin’s sons disagree about who should manage what could be a multimillion-dollar estate. Attorneys for Theodore White II last week told a Michigan judge in a court filing that White should be named co-executor, or personal representative, along with Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Regardless of her reputation as a performer, Aretha Franklin’s cancer doctors say she was no diva as a patient.

Two doctors who treated the Queen of Soul say she handled her diagnosis and treatment with grace – and the grit to keep performing for years.

Franklin, who died in Detroit on Aug. 16, 2018, at 76, had pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer. It’s a rare disease that differs from the more common, aggressive type of pancreatic cancer known as adenocarcinoma.

Dr. Philip Philip and Dr. Manisha Shah say she didn’t demand star treatment and was keen on doing whatever needed to be done. She also wanted to keep her music going as long as possible, which also impressed them.