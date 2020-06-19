Armed Second Amendment demonstrators and Black Lives Matter supporters gather on Capitol lawn

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds packed tightly at the Capitol steps, one group promoting Black Lives Matter, the other an ‘American Patriot Rally’ with armed supporters.

During the rally, a group of demonstrators for Black Lives Matter laid down in the middle of the rally crowd.

Some were angry with the protesters and called them names. Others told them that they stand with them.

“I just wanted to let them know that I support their first amendment right to assemble just like everybody else here,” said Taylor Stalter, who was part of the American Patriot rally.

Many of the people who showed up and laid down infront of the capitol steps have been coming to the Capitol for weeks, and want to remind people why they’re demonstrating.

“We’re here to reiterate our message just like we do every other day out here, we’re not here to disrupt anybody’s protest, they have a right to be out here as well, as do we, we’re exercising our rights we’re exercising our freedoms as Americans, we want the message to be heard, black lives do matter,” said Michael Daniel, one of the demonstrators supporting Black Lives Matter.

Before the Black Lives Matter group came into the crowd, organizers with the rally say they were trying to protest peace and unity.

“I want to make it very clear that we are peaceful people, and we are here to demand peace and not entice violence, or try to intimidate any groups, we just want peace in America, a place where our families can thrive,” said one of the organizers for the American Patriot Rally, Ryan Kelley.

But others had a different impression.

“I’d like to hear what they have to say but at the same time, it’s just non-sense, they just want to spew the word peace around like it’s a candy dish for everyone to grab,” said demonstrator for Black Lives Matter, Nico Noyola. “They could be using their voice for so much more, like supporting the black community,” he added.

Some people who came to attend the American Patriot Rally, decided to stand with those across the street in solidarity.

“We decided that their freedom right now is being trampled upon and with police brutality all across the world and why are we not standing up for them you know” said Duncan Lemp. “This is a free country, they’re allowed to come here and protest as well, even if it’s against your views, but doesn’t mean you have to hate them, they’re human beings,” he added.

Paul Birdsong, one of the protesters promoting Black Lives Matter, knuckle touching Josh Howland, one of the organizers of the American Patriot Rally.

No matter what you’re rally for or protesting against….”there’s no reason we should let anyone divide Americans right now, this is the time for us to be together,” said Jason Howland, an organizer for the American Patriot Rally.