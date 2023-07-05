An armored truck overturned in a ditch next to I-96 eastbound in Windsor Township on July 5.

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — An armored truck overturned in a ditch at around noon after losing control on eastbound I-96 nearly Waverly Road, Windsor Township, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police First District on Wednesday.

The truck was unable to stop in time for a traffic backup on I-96 when it clipped another car, lost control and then overturned in the ditch, according to police.

MSP said the truck’s occupants had minor injuries, and the driver was not injured.

Photos of the crash, involving a Loomis Armored Truck, show the back doors of the truck hanging open, with many sacks of coins littered on the ground around the truck.

No injuries to the other car’s occupants have been reported so far.