Army medical team at Sparrow Hospital begins its first workweek

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) –Sparrow Hospital in Lansing welcomed over 20 medical professionals to help at its facility on Saturday, February 5., from all around the country.

This Department of Defense medical team will be at Sparrow Hospital for the next 30 days to help give relief to those healthcare workers that have been working tirelessly for the last two years.

Officials with Sparrow Hospital say the team spent its first day in orientation and the second-day shadowing workers. Beginning, Monday, February 7. the entire team will be dispersed to different departments, from the emergency room to the operations room.

According to the hospital’s President, Alan Vierling, this help is something that’s been needed despite COVID-19 cases recently dropping, “Hospitals have not slowed down and this help is going to help, but the departments are still packed.”

This federal help is something that was requested by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Sparrow Hospital is the sixth hospital in the state of Michigan to receive this help.

As this story develops and more information is given in the coming weeks on how the process is going, we will continue to keep this article updated.