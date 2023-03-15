OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman faces arraignment following a New Year’s day hit and run that killed Michigan State University senior Ben Kable.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, had fled to Thailand to avoid felony charges.

Howson’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The 57-year-old was taken to an undisclosed location in Michigan by U.S. Marshals who accompanied her from San Francisco, where she had been held since Feb. 22.

Howson is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard thanked Thai authorities and federal partners for their help in locating and bringing Howson back to the U.S.

“It’s hard to imagine how you could drive away and leave a person in the road that you had struck and killed,” said Bouchard. “It will never fill the void for the family but hopefully, it brings them a measure of closure.”

Investigators believe Howson was the driver of the vehicle that struck Kable, a Shelby Township resident, while he was either standing or walking on Rochester Road south of Whims.

The crash happened at around 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Although Howson fled, investigators obtained a description of the vehicle and believed the driver was a female of Asian descent.

A tip led investigators to identify Howson as the driver. Howson, who is a dual citizen of both the United States and Thailand, left Michigan two days after the crash and flew to Bangkok.