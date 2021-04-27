Arrest made in Central Michigan shooting

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have arrested Kenneth Thomas in the Detroit area in connection to the shooting of two Central Michigan University students.

Thomas is being charged with 10 felonies. Police said their investigation determined that Thomas and several other people went to Mt. Pleasant from Detroit Friday night to “socialize at local establisments.”

When those closed, they went to some parties that they heard about on Deerfield Rd. After a short time being at the party, there was a fight between the Detroit group and the people at the party.

Thomas went to his car and got his gun and “began to fire without regard for human life into the gathering inside the apartment,” hitting two people.

Thomas and others then fled the scene and returned to Detroit.

The video was released today and shows Thomas seconds before the shooting of Central Michigan quarterback John Keller and senior Tyler Bunting.

In an update provided by the sheriff’s office, they say both victims are reportedly stable and recovering.