Arrest made in death of Ionia County 2-year-old child

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – A Clarksville man is in custody today in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy this past weekend.

According to a release from the Ionia County Sheriff, on Friday emergency crews were called to a home on the 200 block of W. Ferney Street in Clarksville on a report that a child was choking on breakfast cereal.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Ionia County Sheriff’s Detectives were soon notified that the child had not survived. There were also concerns that the child had been a victim of abuse due to marks and bruises on the body.

The Kent County Medical Examiner later found that the child had not choked and had likely died of cranial-cerebral trauma, and the homicide investigation began.

That lead to the arrest of the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother on Saturday.

The 27-year old man now could face felony murder and child abuse 1st degree.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.