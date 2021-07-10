Arrest warrant obtained in death of Minot woman

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing a woman found in a burning car last month in Minot.

According to investigators say the man has ties to the victim, 33-year-old Domonique Kelly, of Minot. Shortly after Kelly’s body was found June 3, a residence associated with suspect was intentionally burned.

According to police, a stolen vehicle believed to have been taken by the man was found in the Minneapolis area and had also been burned.

Police have gotten a warrant on charges of murder and conspiracy of murder. Authorities say the man was last known to be in the Detroit, Michigan area.

Officials began searching for the man June 29.