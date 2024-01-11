LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police confirm Zachary Duling has been arrested in Lansing.

A police spokeswoman tell 6 News he was arrested without incident. He did have what officials called a “graze wound.”

Police have been searching for Duling since Wednesday night when they say he drove his car into a police officer and pinned the officer against a parked car. Officers fired into the vehicle during the incident, but until this afternoon, it was unclear if Duling or his unidentified passenger were injured.

Zachary Duling is being sought by Lansing Police after they allege he drove his car into a police officer. (Lansing Police Dept.)

Police say the officer was injured in the incident.

6 News confirmed Thursday that Duling had multiple warrants for his arrest at the time of the Wednesday night incident. He has warrants for fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing a police officer out of Jackson County, stemming from a Jan. 3 incident.

He also had a felony warrant out of Ingham County for misuse of a credit card, debit card or other financial transaction tool. He also had a felony probation violation warrant out of Ionia County. He was on probation for a felony dangerous drugs conviction there.