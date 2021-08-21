Art Festival continues in Old Town Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Old Town’s “Art Feast” is a local arts and crafts festival that started at 10 a.m. this morning.

The community can experience local art from various perspectives until 5:00 p.m.

The festival is being held on Turner Street in the heart of Old Town in Lansing, and it’s free for one-day and also welcomes food trucks.

The requirements to participate in the festival is all items must be homemade, and artists are required to provide their own tables, chairs, pop-up tents, and whatever else they would need.

If you would like to learn more about “Art Feast” click on this link.