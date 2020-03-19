Art Van suspends all sales operations amid COVID-19

The furniture retailer, Art Van has announced it is suspending all sales operations in all of its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision is effective immediately.

In-store customer pick up operations will continue through Sunday, March 22, 2020, conducted under social distancing, hand sanitation, and other health and safety guidelines to protect our employees and customers while also enabling customers to complete any pending in-store pick-up arrangements.



Distribution center operations will also proceed only under social distancing, hand sanitation, and other health and safety guidelines to protect our employees and customers.