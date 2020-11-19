Articles of Impeachment offered in House session; House speaker says vote won’t happen

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Representative Beau LaFave from the U.P., Matt Maddock from Oakland county and Daire Rendon from Lake City all offered up articles to impeach Governor Gretchen Whitmer during today’s House session.

Wednesday evening, Rep. LaFave tweeted this:

Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield, says there hasn’t been a balance in power during this pandemic. “We have to make these decisions together because the people of the state of Michigan deserve to have their voices heard and they deserve to have a seat at the table when these decisions are made and right now they’re not,” Chatfield said.

He added that the impeachment resolution is not going to get a vote on the house floor and that it’s not the right way to deal with this situation or this disagreement.