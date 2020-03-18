Artists providing activities for families during coronavirus quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Here at 6 News we have created a list of ways to keep you and your family entertained during your coronavirus quarantine.

This list is created for those running out of things to do at home with their families. Actives include drawing, watching a magician and more.

On Wed, Mar. 18 at 7:30 p.m. there will be a free magic show hosted by The Magic of Trino. He will host the event live on Facebook.

This family friendly magic show will have live and interactive magic and everyone will learn a magic trick. Trino is hoping to turn this into a weekly show while kids are out of school.

A Lansing art teacher named Ryan Holmes is using his talents to teach kids to draw. He has created three video with step by step instructions on how to create baby yoda and Sonic.

His videos can be found on his Facebook page RYAN Holmes ART.

This list will continue to be updated.