GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With more than $100,000 up for grabs, tonight we will find out which artists will take home the biggest awards from ArtPrize 2022.

Brian Sterling, Sue Shaw and Michele DeSelms will anchor the one-hour ArtPrize Awards special broadcast will air starting at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com. Winners will be announced from the WOOD TV8 Media Arts Center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum and from a watch party at Studio Park Piazza.

This year, for the first time, ArtPrize’s biggest single prize is for the Artist-to-Artist Award. Artists chose their favorite piece to win $12,500.

Throughout the three-week competition, the public has been favoriting the entries they like on the ArtPrize website. Those favorites helped determine daily prizes throughout the event. Tonight, the public’s favorite artists in each of the five categories — installation, time-based, digital (new this year), 3D and 2D — will win an additional $10,000.

Jurors also selected winners in the five art categories as well chose the best venue. Each art category winner will win $10,000 and each category will have a $2,500 runner-up.

There are three independent awards, each for $5,000: The Artista Latino Award, the Asian Art Award and the Contemporary Black Art Award.

Honda hosted the Design and Drive contest. The winner will receive a two-year lease on a Honda CRV. Consumers Energy always hosts the SmartArt competition for Grand Rapids Public Schools students. The winner was already announced but will be celebrated again tonight.

If you haven’t gotten out to see ArtPrize yet, you still have time: The event runs through Sunday.