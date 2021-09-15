ArtPrize is Back: Everything you need to know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is back.

The massive art competition that fills Grand Rapids venues, churches, shops and restaurants with art and art lovers took a two-year hiatus — first for the public art event Project 1 in 2019 and then because of the pandemic in 2020. But after more than 1,000 days, it returns Thursday.

Some 958 artists will have works displayed at 144 venues around Grand Rapids.

Above, we’re taking you inside the event, showing you how it’s changed through the years, how it’s going to work this time, how to get around and where to find art.

ArtPrize 2021 will work differently than in years past, with the traditional public vote being replaced with an interactive method that will give more artists the chance at a share of $150,000 in cash prizes.

There will still be a public grand prize of $50,000, which will be determined by the interactions each piece gets. Jurors will award another $50,000 in prizes.

ArtPrize 2021 is also helping artists make money by facilitating an online auction for their works. Artists may also set a “buy it now” price.

ArtPrize runs through Oct. 3. WOOD TV8 will bring you the most comprehensive coverage, including Meet the Artists specials airing at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, and an hourlong special announcing the winners starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.