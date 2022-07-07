LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Arts Night Out returns to Old Town this Friday.

Arts Night Out is a celebration of local businesses and artists that is hosted in historic Lansing neighborhoods.

Friday’s event in Old Town features curated demonstrations, performances and exhibits from Lansing creatives like Cecilia Garcia-Linz, Mary Kay Gwinn, Downy Tree Art and several more.

Participating shops in the upcoming Arts Night Out include Absolute Gallery, Odd Nodd Art Supply, Thrift Witch and many others.

To check out the full list of featured artists and stores visit myartsnightout.com