EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Broad Art Museum’s newest exhibition, Resistance Training: Arts, Sports, and Civil Rights, will explore the shared values between artists and athletes in the advancement of social justice issues.

Opening Aug. 19, the exhibition observes the 50-year anniversary of the passing of Title IX legislation in this country (1972), and the approaching 60-year anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Resistance Training will feature work by Esmaa Mohamoud, Hank Willis Thomas, Wendy White, Glenn Kaino, Tyrrell Winston and other notable artists, as well as personal sports stories from current MSU student-athletes.

Visitors are invited to join the conversation by contributing their own stories to a collaborative pennant wall display.

The MSU Broad Art Museum will host a Fall Opening Party on Friday, Sep. 8 from 6–10 p.m. All ages are invited to explore the newest exhibitions while enjoying food, music, special guests and activities.

Tickets are free, and pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, visit the Broad Art Museum website.