As Coronavirus shakes markets, gas prices fall

Did you notice you’re paying less for gas this week than the week before?

That’s because Lansing gas prices have dropped 15.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

Now, the average driver in Lansing is paying an average of $2.23/gal, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 177 stations.

And if you look back one month or even one year ago, gas prices in Lansing are down greater than 20 cents.

Part of the reason for the decrease in gas prices is the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

“As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy in a press release.

DeHaan predicts over the next week gas prices will “move lower solidly.” He is advising motorists to delay buying gas and expects noticeable drops for this current time.

Historical gasoline prices in Lansing and the national average going back ten years:

March 2, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 2, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 2, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 2, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.79/g)

March 2, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 2, 2014: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

March 2, 2013: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

March 2, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

March 2, 2011: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

March 2, 2010: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor- $2.43/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.47/g.

Flint- $2.33/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.45/g.