As crude oil costs drop, so do gas prices

Dearborn, Mich (WLNS) — If you’ve noticed you have been paying less for gas in Michigan, you’re right.

According to the Auto Club Group, gas prices in Michigan are down 20 cents compared to a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.04 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is a new 2020-low. This price is 38 cents less than this time last month and 57 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $31 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that’s $13 down from when prices were their highest last July.

New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that total domestic stocks decreased last week by 5 million bbl to 247 million bbl, while demand increased — from 9.19 million b/d to 9.45 million b/d. Shrinking gas stocks amid rising demand would typically put upward pressure on gasoline prices; however, cheap crude prices have helped to push gas prices lower than expected.

“If crude prices remain low, motorists will likely see continued relief at the pump during the run-up to spring as the world grapples with how to contain the global public health threat and financial risks associated with COVID-19,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.08 per gallon, about 22 cents less than last week’s average and about 51 cents less than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages