As GM strike continues, talks advance at Fiat Chrysler, Ford

File- In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo a UAW flag flies near strikers outside the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich. A General Motors contract offer to striking union members has wage increases or lump-sum payments in all four years. But a person briefed on the offer says it was rejected because it took money from other places to fund profit sharing and didn’t give temporary workers a clear path to a full-time job. Still, the offer made late Monday is likely to be the framework for whatever agreement is reached to end the strike by 49,000 workers that has halted production in the U.S. and severely cut output in Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) – If General Motors and the United Auto Workers ever settle their contract dispute, there are signs that Fiat Chrysler and Ford could reach deals with the union quickly.

UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada says in a letter to members Friday that some committees are close to finishing talks with Fiat Chrysler. But they’re waiting for the GM deal that likely will set the pattern for the other companies on big economic issues.

Earlier in the week the UAW’s top negotiator with Ford reported similar progress.

A strike by about 49,000 workers that has shut production at GM is in its 19th day. Both sides are trading offers at the bargaining table.

Estrada says the goal is to settle all non-economic issues before the union focuses on bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.