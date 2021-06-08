As one of largest Mid-Michigan vaccine site closes, officials look for new ways to reach community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After distributing 100,000 doses of vaccine in just more than five months, the MSU pavilion mass vaccination site has shut its doors.

“A lot of work has gone into this but it’s a good thing,” said Ingham County Health Officer Brittany Moore. “It means we’re at the point in this pandemic where individuals have been successfully vaccinated.”

Demand has dropped significantly as the vaccine has been more available. So now places like the Ingham County health Department are finding new ways to reach people.

“We plan on shifting our strategy to a community’s based strategy actually a so this does not mean access is being taken away from individual,” Moore said. “In fact, we’re going to the communities that have an unmet need at this point.”

They didn’t wait long to get started. Today, the Incham County Health Department with Peckham Inc. — a non-profit rehab organization that employs people with disabilities or other barriers to employment.

They had a vaccine location on site and many people — like Will Gregg who is bipolar and Davis Burapa who is disabled — took advantage of the shots coming to them.

“With how many people there are today it really shows there are a lot of people who are still in need of that vaccine,” said Gregg, a Peckham employee. “Having the opportunity for smaller or less heard communities to go out and get that I think is really good.”

“I can drive somewhere else, but this is very easy to get it here,” Burapa said. “It’s good that it’s where people who are not able to walk or to make a trip…this is good.”

A reminder, you can still get your shots at pharmacies at places like Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens.