Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass with members of religious institutions on the occasion of the celebration of the World Day of Consecrated Life, in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, pool)

Vatican City (CBS)–Pope Francis led the world’s 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into the season of Lent today, as the centuries-old tradition of Ash Wednesday was tweaked to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Francis, who normally marked the start of Lent with an outdoor procession between two ancient churches in Rome, instead said a Mass for about 120 people in St. Peter’s Basilica.

During Lent, which ends on Easter, Christians are called on to fast, practice more good deeds, give alms, be close to the needy and suffering, and give up something, such as sweets.

Last month the Vatican issued guidelines for Ash Wednesday in the Covid era. They said priests should sprinkle ashes on the head rather than rub them on the forehead to limit the possible spread if one hand touched many foreheads.

They also said priests should wear masks and recite the traditional “Remember that you are dust and to dust you will return” once before for everyone and not to each person as they received ashes.